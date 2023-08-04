First Ever Tim Hortons ‘Boat-Thru’ Giving Free Drinks This Weekend

Tim Hortons has announced the launch of a unique service for the upcoming August long weekend. For the first time ever, the company will be opening a Boat-Thru at Ontario’s Lake Scugog, offering free cold beverages to guests arriving by boat.

Located at the Beacon Marina near Port Perry, Ontario, the Tims Boat-Thru will be open on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests arriving by motorized boats, canoes, kayaks, or paddleboards are welcome to pull up to the service window and enjoy a selection of summer beverages from the Tim Hortons menu.

The offerings include Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, Vanilla Iced Latte, and Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger Sparkling Quenchers. These cool drinks will be served free of charge, with a maximum of 6 beverages per boat.

“The summertime Tims Run is an iconic Canadian tradition,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, in a statement. “Our summers fly by so quickly, and Canadians savour every moment of their long weekends. We thought, why not open our first-ever Tims Boat-Thru so our guests on Lake Scugog don’t miss a minute on the water?”

Check out a video of the Boat-Thru below–this is a pretty cool offering: