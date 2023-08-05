Apple AirPods 3 Sale Cuts Pricing by 18% Off

1 hour ago

airpods 3 sale costco

Apple’s AirPods 3 are on sale right now and it’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date.

AirPods 3 are now down to $187 on Costco.ca, saving you $41 or 18% off the regular price of $229. According to Costco, this “limited time offer” is valid until August 8, 2023.

Right now, AirPods 3 are on sale for $199 on Amazon.ca, while we also first told you Apple is selling refurbished AirPods for the first time, as AirPods 3 refurbs are available at $199 (why would you even buy refurbs versus new!).

Of course, buying from Costco means you need a membership, but you also get a better return policy if something goes wrong beyond the typical 14-15 day return periods from other retailers.

AirPods 3 utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 connection for seamless pairing with your Apple devices. They also feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and adaptive EQ for an immersive sound experience. Driven by a custom high-excursion Apple driver and a custom high-dynamic-range amplifier, the audio quality is great, as expected.

Battery life won’t be a concern, with up to 30 hours of total listening time when used with the included MagSafe Charging Case. Touch controls provide easy navigation, and Siri can be accessed quickly (despite being useless).

These earbuds are also sweat- and water-resistant (rated IPX4), making them good for workouts or under unpredictable weather conditions. You get dual beamforming microphones, an inward-facing microphone, a skin-detect sensor, motion-detecting accelerometer, speech-detecting accelerometer, and a force sensor, to deliver a smart and personalized user experience.

