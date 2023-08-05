X (Twitter) Blue is Dead, Welcome X Premium

Twitter, now known as X, offers a paid subscription service that offers users a blue check mark and a variety of added features.

Once Twitter re-branded to X, the subscription service Twitter Blue turned into X Blue. And now in yet another shift, X Blue is now known as X Premium.

X took over the @premium username and on Saturday the account’s description now reads, “Subscribe to get your blue check mark and access to new features like Edit, long videos, 25k+ character long posts, bookmark folders and more.”

The account’s first retweet or announcement since June 28 was a retweet…err…repost of X owner Elon Musk, detailing ad revenue share, which requires an X Premium subscription. Essentially, if you get 15 million views in 3 months along with some other basic requirements–you can get paid to Xeet (?) while sitting on the toilet.

In order to qualify for a share in ad revenue, membership with X Premium (Blue) is mandatory. If you’re not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber, any ad revenue generated will be retained by X.

To be eligible for your ad revenue share, you must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. This program is open to everyone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2023

This initiative is universally open, however, potential participants need to fulfill four prerequisites:

They must hold an X Premium (Blue) subscription.

Their posts should have garnered a minimum of 15 million impressions in the past quarter.

They must have a follower base of at least 500 individuals.

They must be of legal age, which is 18 years or above.

Recently, X Premium added the ability for subscribers to hide their blue check mark.