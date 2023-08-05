X (Twitter) Blue is Dead, Welcome X Premium
Twitter, now known as X, offers a paid subscription service that offers users a blue check mark and a variety of added features.
Once Twitter re-branded to X, the subscription service Twitter Blue turned into X Blue. And now in yet another shift, X Blue is now known as X Premium.
X took over the @premium username and on Saturday the account’s description now reads, “Subscribe to get your blue check mark and access to new features like Edit, long videos, 25k+ character long posts, bookmark folders and more.”
The account’s first retweet or announcement since June 28 was a retweet…err…repost of X owner Elon Musk, detailing ad revenue share, which requires an X Premium subscription. Essentially, if you get 15 million views in 3 months along with some other basic requirements–you can get paid to Xeet (?) while sitting on the toilet.
In order to qualify for a share in ad revenue, membership with X Premium (Blue) is mandatory. If you’re not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber, any ad revenue generated will be retained by X.
This program is open to everyone.
This initiative is universally open, however, potential participants need to fulfill four prerequisites:
- They must hold an X Premium (Blue) subscription.
- Their posts should have garnered a minimum of 15 million impressions in the past quarter.
- They must have a follower base of at least 500 individuals.
- They must be of legal age, which is 18 years or above.
Recently, X Premium added the ability for subscribers to hide their blue check mark.