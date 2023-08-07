CRTC Hits Cellphone Services Competition Milestone, Says CEO

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Crtc cellphone service competition

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) confirmed today that agreements are now established allowing regional firms to access networks of larger Canadian cellular service companies, in what it says is a major milestone to increase competition across the nation.

This access will enable these regional entities to operate as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), offering their services to areas currently not covered by them, said CRTC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Vicky Eatrides, in a statement on Monday.

Since the introduction of rules to negotiate MVNO agreements 90 days ago by the CRTC, some agreements have been reached. Companies retain the choice to either continue their negotiations or request the CRTC to establish access rates through a process known as final offer arbitration.

The policy of the CRTC demands that regional companies choosing to operate as MVNOs must build their own networks within seven years.

Recently, a CRTC decision set a rate that Quebecor will pay Rogers when offering services using the latter’s wireless network across Canada. This has resulted in Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile to start offering nationwide 5G plans.

The CRTC says it continues to facilitate agreement negotiations and is working towards ensuring Canadians’ access to cellular services.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Xplore 5G Network Expands in Manitoba

Woodstock, New Brunswick-based rural internet service provider Xplore announced it has expanded its 5G network in Manitoba. The company’s 5G network has now reached Cloverleaf, Manitoba, located 50km east of Winnipeg. "We're so excited to announce that we have expanded our 5G network to Cloverleaf, Manitoba! 5G Home Internet delivers faster speeds up to 100...
Gary Ng
3 days ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 2

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Save up to $360 on...
IIC Deals
5 days ago

Xplore Expands 5G Home Internet in Ontario; Satellite Service Coming

Xplore has announced the activation of several 5G towers across Ontario, promising to deliver high-speed Home Internet with speeds reaching up to 100 Mbps and offering truly unlimited data. The company says this technological advancement is set to revolutionize the internet experience for residents in these communities. The areas benefitting from this upgrade include Russell,...
Gary Ng
1 week ago