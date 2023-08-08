Alleged Sonos Move 2 Renders Leak

More alleged renders of the much-anticipated Sonos Move 2 have surfaced online. Reliable tech leaker, @OnLeaks, shared on Tuesday what he claims to be high-resolution marketing images of Sonos’ next-generation portable speaker. The images, shared in collaboration with Media Peanut, present the device in two distinct colour variations, which are on top of an olive colour that leaked earlier this month.

This comes on the heels of a report from The Verge earlier this month that suggested a September launch for the Move 2.

Below, we see a render of the alleged Move 2 now in white. Previously, it was only available in black. The new touch volume slider bar and other controls we saw with the debut of the Sonos Era 100 and 300 are showing on the Move 2.

Moving on to audio performance, the Move 2 brings forward a significant transition from mono to stereo playback, marking a substantial upgrade. This advancement is largely due to the incorporation of dual-angled tweeters.

When it comes to battery life, the Move 2 is expected to have up to 24 hours of continuous playback, more than double the original 10-hour battery life of the first-generation Move.

The Move 2 will reportedly include line-in audio support a USB-C port. This port also doubles up as a charging point for mobile devices. On the connectivity front, the speaker impresses with its Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 integrations. An interesting addition is the new switch that allows users to mute voice assistants. Another standout feature ensures that while at home, Bluetooth audio is seamlessly synced across the entire Sonos system.

Wireless charging base of the Move 2 now includes a detachable power adapter. This is a significant improvement for users who prioritize modularity.

As for Move 2 pricing, it is rumoured to retail at $449 in the US in black, white or olive colours. Given this price point, it’s speculated that Canadian consumers might see a price increase from its current price tag of $499 CAD.