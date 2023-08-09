Apple Reported to Have Renamed Vision Pro Battery to ‘Magic Battery’

Apple may have unexpectedly renamed its external battery pack for the Vision Pro headset to ‘Magic Battery’.

The references were first spotted by Apple code researcher on @Aaronp613 on X. According to code references found within tvOS beta 5, Apple appears to be restructuring the naming conventions surrounding its upcoming AR/VR headset.

Looks like the Vision Pro battery has a new name. It will be called "Magic Battery" as per tvOS 17 beta 5 code. It was previously referred to as "MagSafe Battery Pack" — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023

Prior to the change, Apple landed on the name ‘MagSafe Battery Pack’. This name was quickly identifiable as the company has been using the MagSafe name across Mac, iPhone, etc. for years.

The Magic Battery is an external battery pack, said to be able to provide up to two hours of tethered power to Vision Pro. As it is swappable, Apple has designed the battery pack to be small enough to fit in a pocket or a bag. A power cable attaches the Vision Pro headset to the Magic Battery for a consistent source of power. Alternatively, the headset can be plugged into a conventional outlet. However, the Magic Battery is an option for those that don’t want to be tethered to a wall or otherwise.

Apple is shipping all Vision Pro headsets with a single battery. However, if users wish to swap out the Magic Battery throughout their daily use, they’ll have to purchase additional packs. Apple has already been facing criticism for the Vision Pro’s pricing model. Though, the idea of having to purchase separate battery packs when many similar headsets offer wireless power options is also receiving backlash.

There’s nothing magical about a two hour tethered battery pack, but OK. https://t.co/SQOTdRe2B5 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 9, 2023

Vision Pro is expected to launch in early 2024 for $3,499 USD (about $4,702 CAD). However, at launch, the headset will only be available in the US. Though, reports indicate a Canadian release may be in the cards for later in the year.