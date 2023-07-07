Apple Vision Pro Might Hit Canada in 2024, Says Report

Apple reportedly gearing up for the retail launch of its mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, in select U.S. markets early next year, according to insiders.

The tech giant plans to create special areas in its stores for customers to try out the headset and get fitted for accessories, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. While the Vision Pro will be available at all of Apple’s U.S. locations, the company will initially focus on major areas like New York and Los Angeles before expanding nationwide.

The Vision Pro, which combines virtual and augmented reality, is Apple’s most significant product since the Apple Watch. However, its high price point and the emerging nature of mixed-reality technology mean it will initially appeal to a niche market of enthusiasts. To broaden its appeal, Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper model and a second-generation Pro version for release by 2026.

Customers interested in purchasing the Vision Pro will need to make an appointment, a strategy Apple previously used for the Apple Watch. This is to ensure that customers leave with a product that fits them properly. Apple is developing an iPhone app and a physical machine to help determine the right size for the light seal, a component that keeps light out of a wearer’s field of view.

The launch of the Vision Pro is expected to be Apple’s most complex to date, requiring intricate supply chain logistics, training for salespeople, and customer education. The company doesn’t plan to partner with third-party resellers until at least 2025. Due to limited supply and the high cost of the devices, most stores will only feature one to two demo units at the outset.

Apple is also reportedly planning to offer the Vision Pro in other countries at the end of 2024, with the UK and Canada being considered as two of its first international markets. The company will also sell the Vision Pro through its U.S. web store in early 2024 before expanding online elsewhere. This is the first time we’re hearing about Vision Pro possibly expanding to Canada, which is great news for those waiting for the device to land here.

The Vision Pro comes with a host of accessories, including headbands and light seals in multiple sizes, and optional prescription lenses made in partnership with Carl Zeiss AG. Apple has also developed a second strap for people with smaller body sizes and heads and is considering asking accessory makers to create shoulder-worn pouches for customers who may not have pockets to store the battery pack.

Vision Pro’s starting price is $3,500 USD, which currently works out to about $4,650 CAD. We wouldn’t be surprised if Vision Pro started at $4,999 CAD. Hey, Tim Cook says that’s still “great value”. That’s a big price tag for a first-generation headset from Apple.