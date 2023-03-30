Netflix Basic with Ads Gets Apple TV Support

Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier is now available on Apple TV devices, according to a report from TechCrunch.

The change was originally noticed by a Reddit user on Wednesday, and Netflix has since confirmed that the cheaper subscription is supported on Apple TV starting this week. Basic with Ads is available on the latest version of (2.3.0) of the Netflix app for tvOS.

Netflix launched its Basic with Ads plan in Canada and beyond in November of last year. At launch, the cheaper subscription tier wasn’t available on certain devices, including Apple TV.

On such devices, users would be unable to stream content and were instead asked to either upgrade to Netflix’s pricier plans or try accessing the service on a different device. At the time, Netflix said Basic with Ads would be coming soon to Apple TV and other platforms.

Basic with Ads only costs $5.99 in Canada, compared to $9.99 for the ad-free Basic plan. Subscribers on the cheaper plan get access to almost the same catalogue of content, only with a lower video quality (720p HD) and four to five minutes of ads per hour (as well as a few other restrictions, like no offline downloads).

Basic with Ads is still not available on Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, PlayStation 3, and the Netflix app for Windows.