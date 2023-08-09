New Apple TV+ Original Comedy ‘Still Up’ Releases September 22

Apple has just unveiled a first look at its upcoming original comedy “Still Up,” a new eight-episode series that will premiere globally on Friday, September 22, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Starring Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor,” “Small Axe,” “Lovesick”) and Craig Roberts (“Red Oaks,” “Submarine“), “Still Up” will debut with the first three episodes, followed weekly by one episode through October 27.

The upcoming series is set in the world of insomniacs and follows the after-hours escapades of Danny (Craig Roberts) and Lisa (Antonia Thomas).

The two characters, entwined in an almost romantic comedy, share the unique bond of sleeplessness while navigating their feelings for each other. The series is poised to keep viewers amused and engaged.

Alongside Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, the ensemble cast includes Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, and Rich Fulcher.

The creative force behind “Still Up” consists of co-creators and writers Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, who have crafted a narrative that promises humor and heart.

The series is directed by John Addis, a nominee for the prestigious BAFTA Award.

The production is a result of collaboration between Various Artists Limited and features executive producers Paul Schlesinger and Phil Clarke, both esteemed award winners.

Apple TV+ continues to deliver an array of premium content, encompassing drama, comedy, documentaries, and family entertainment.

For a subscription fee of CAD $8.99 per month, viewers can access this diverse array of content, with a complimentary seven-day trial available.