Uber Eats Now Available for Teen Accounts

Uber Eats now supports teen accounts on the platform, allowing parents to know their kids can order up a meal on their own.

All orders placed through this account are ensured to be handled by top-rated delivery personnel, offering parents and guardians the peace of mind of reliable deliveries, explained an Uber spokesperson to iPhone in Canada on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the platform has been fine-tuned to automatically filter out age-restricted items, such as alcohol, ensuring teens are presented with a content view that is specifically tailored to them.

One of the standout features is the real-time notification system; with every order placed, parents or guardians receive instant updates, keeping them looped in from the moment the order is picked up to its eventual delivery. And if any issues were to arise, both the teen and their guardian have swift access to the app’s support feature, ensuring concerns can be promptly addressed.

Earlier this year, Uber introduced teen accounts for their rides service, emphasizing safety and real-time monitoring. As with Uber Eats, the rides feature offers comprehensive safety tools.

Parents receive instant notifications when a ride is booked, can monitor the ride in real-time, and even communicate with the driver or their teen if needed. Mandatory safety features, such as audio recording, live trip tracking, and PIN Verification, ensure the right match between driver and passenger.

Moreover, only the highest-rated and experienced drivers are eligible for teen ride requests, though they retain the option to opt-out. In emergent situations, the app offers a direct link for parents or guardians to dial 911.

Life can’t get any easier for today’s kids thanks to the app economy. Now they can have food delivered with just a few taps.

Back in June, Uber Eats debuted a sustainable packaging pilot in Canada, first in Vancouver and Toronto, working with local partners Suppli and Reusables.