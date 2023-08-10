Disney+ Password Sharing Crackdown Coming, Says CEO

John Quintet
10 seconds ago

In a move to boost monetization, Disney+ has announced plans to clamp down on password-sharing by 2024. The announcement was made by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

“We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” said Iger on the earnings call (via The Wrap).

He further revealed that updates to subscriber agreements and sharing policies would be introduced later this year, with monetization tactics set to roll out in 2024.

This decision follows in the footsteps of Netflix, which saw a significant increase in paid subscribers after implementing its own password-sharing restrictions. Iger, while not disclosing specific numbers, emphasized the company’s technical capability to monitor account activities and deemed the initiative a top priority. He believes this move presents an opportunity for business growth.

Highlighting the company’s future strategy, Iger identified Disney+ as one of the three main pillars that will propel Disney’s growth in the coming years, alongside its film studios and parks business. He emphasized the interconnectedness of these sectors with the company’s brands and franchises.

Despite a drop of 300,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada during the recent quarter, Disney+ reported an increase in average monthly revenue per paid subscriber, rising from $7.14 to $7.31, attributed to higher advertising revenue.

Yesterday, the company also announced Disney+ is set to launch an ad-supported offering in select European markets and Canada from November 1. Click here to read about the new Disney+ with ads plan and an upcoming price increase.

Other articles in the category: News

Disney+ with Ads Plan Lands in Canada on November 1 [Update]

Disney+ is set to broaden its reach in Canada by launching an ad-supported subscription plan on November 1. This move comes after the successful introduction of a similar tier in the U.S. "Our goal is to offer subscribers both value and choice. This ad-supported plan is a testament to that commitment,” said Jason Badal, VP...
Gary Ng
15 hours ago

Gmail on iOS and Android Gets Built-In Translation

Gmail has expanded its translation feature to its mobile apps, previously available only on the web. This new integration allows users to easily translate emails into over 100 languages directly within the Gmail app. The feature is designed to bridge communication gaps, especially in an era of global communication. To utilize this feature, users can...
John Quintet
15 hours ago