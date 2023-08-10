Telus Stream+ Promo Offers 64% Off for Select Customers

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

Telus has unveiled a special offer for select customers, slashing the price of its Stream+ service by 64%. For a limited time, customers can nab the Stream+ bundle for just $10 per month for the first three months, a drop from the regular $28/month rate.

The Stream+ package offers Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, discovery+, and Telus TV+. This allows customers to add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan, providing these top streaming services to all their devices.

Here’s a breakdown of the regular savings with Stream+:

  • Netflix Premium: Included in the bundle (Regularly $20.99/month)
  • Apple TV+: Included (Regularly $8.99/month)
  • discovery+: Included (Regularly $4.99/month)
  • Total Price Without Bundle: $34.97/month plus taxes
  • Stream+ Bundle Price: $28.00/month plus taxes

But this promo offers three months at $10/month, saving you $24.97 for 3 months off retail prices, according to RFD. Telus launched Stream+ back in April 2022. Of course, after 3 months the rate goes back to the regular price of $28 per month.

You’ll need to log into your Telus account or the Telus app to activate this deal, as it doesn’t appear to be for everyone. Let us know if you’re going to jump on it.

