Telus Launches AI Chatbot Powered by ChatGPT

Telus has introduced a new generative AI customer support tool on Telus.com, a partnership with Fuel iX and Microsoft OpenAI Service, with the latter bringing access to ChatGPT.

This new generative AI support tool has successfully handled over 50,000 customer queries, improving information accessibility by 28% compared to traditional site searches, says Telus, noting it can also connect you with customer service.

“We know our customers value their time and convenience, and we’re excited to use the power of generative AI to help them self-serve and make their support experience quicker, easier and more intuitive,” said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer at Telus, in an issued statement. “Telus is equally committed to our globally recognized responsible and ethical approach to technology design and data stewardship, and our AI support tool is no exception.”

The AI tool utilizes advanced natural language processing to access over 1,000 support articles, providing timely and accurate responses to frequently asked questions, says Telus.

Telus says it is the first Canadian telecom company to sign the Government of Canada’s voluntary code of conduct for generative AI, for transparent and responsible deployment of the tech.

“Telus is embracing the AI opportunity to unlock new possibilities for the customer experience,” said Tom Kubik, General Manager, Enterprise Commercial Industries at Microsoft Canada, in an issued statement. “By integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Telus can tap into the power of generative AI to offer more convenient and seamless experiences to their customers across Canada.”

Okay, so we gave the AI chatbot a quick test and it works fairly well for basic questions, such as asking how to pay your bill, etc. But when it came to asking how to switch to Rogers or Bell, we didn’t get any specific answers (not surprising).

However, asking to switch to Telus subsidiaries Koodo and Public Mobile? It explained those steps in detail. The chatbot did also explain how to switch to Lucky Mobile (Bell; not sure how that snuck through), but not Chatr or Virgin Plus.

Nonetheless, this new generative AI chatbot will make finding answers much easier and faster for Telus customers.