Threads Gets New Features: Share to Instagram DMs, Alt Text, and More

Threads, Meta’s alternative to Twitter, is set to receive a batch of new features this week, as announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent Threads post.

(via The Verge)

The forthcoming updates encompass various enhancements, such as the capability to seamlessly share a Threads post with your Instagram Direct Messages (DMs).

Furthermore, users will have the option to apply custom alternative text (alt text) to images and videos featured in their posts.

Additionally, a newly introduced “mention button” simplifies the process of referencing someone’s account within a thread.

Sharing a post through Instagram DMs is accomplished by tapping the airplane-like icon on the desired post. Incorporating alt text can be done by initiating a post, attaching multimedia elements using the paperclip icon, and subsequently tapping the “Alt” button that emerges on the image.

And to mention another user during the drafting process, simply input the “@” symbol followed by the user’s username or select from the suggested options.

Although these updates are welcome, the introduction of custom alt text is particularly noteworthy and fills a void that had been present since the app’s launch.

Nonetheless, the community’s anticipation for more substantial enhancements, such as a web client and improved search functionality, remains strong.

Zuckerberg addressed these expectations by revealing that these anticipated features are slated to arrive in “the next few weeks.

Threads was hugely popular at first due to its integration with Instagram. Users of the latter were able to sign up for Threads and follow existing users with just a few taps, without needing to download a new app.

However, Meta soon reported a sharp drop of more than half its users during an internal company town hall meeting.