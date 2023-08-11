Public Mobile eSIM Now Available for Everyone

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

Back in May, Telus-owned Public Mobile debuted 5G unlimited plans and also eSIM support. But eSIM was limited to new customers only. That, however, has changed as of today.

Public Mobile announced Friday that new and existing customers can now use eSIMs with their smartphones.

eSIMs, or embedded SIM cards, offer flexibility to manage multiple accounts – be it personal or business – on a single device. This means those who travel frequently can eliminate the need for physical SIM card swaps.

Public Mobile subscribers can easily make the switch from a traditional SIM card to an eSIM. The process is straightforward:

  1. Download and install the Public Mobile app.
  2. Navigate to ‘My Account Tab > Overview.’
  3. Choose ‘Purchase SIM’ and select the desired SIM type.
  4. Opt for ‘Pay & Install’ to complete the payment. The eSIM will be installed automatically, replacing the old SIM card number.

Once the eSIM is active, users can remove their Public Mobile SIM cards as they are no longer required.

For new Public Mobile customers, eSIMs or physical SIM cards can be selected during the activation process. They are also available for purchase on the Public Mobile website and in stores. Existing customers can navigate to the ‘Overview’ or ‘Subscription & Add-ons’ section in their accounts to acquire either an eSIM or a physical SIM card.

Along with eSIM availability, Public Mobile also introduced several unnamed improvements in the “My Account” section online.

