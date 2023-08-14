iPhone 14 Feature Helps Save Ontario Woman in Major Car Crash

21-year-old rising musician Hannah Ralph is fighting for her life after a major car accident on Road 130 near Markdale in Ontario (about 2 hours northwest of Toronto by car). Quick thinking by her iPhone 14’s Crash Detection feature proved pivotal in dispatching immediate help to the accident location, reports South Grey News.

Ralph, a native of Burlington, encountered the accident between Markdale and Flesherton last Saturday, August 5. Her iPhone’s advanced safety feature detected the crash and automatically notified first responders and her emergency contacts, expediting her rescue.

The severity of Hannah’s injuries included cranial and cervical spine fractures, broken femurs and pelvis, and multiple lacerations resulting in substantial blood loss. Initial medical attention was provided at Markdale Hospital before she was air-lifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences in Toronto. Hannah’s ukulele, her beloved instrument, surprisingly survived the accident without a scratch.

Grace Workman-Porecki, Hannah’s childhood best friend and emergency contact, was alerted by the iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature. She conveyed her gratitude towards the swift response by first responders: “The response time was incredible.”

She shared a screenshot of the text message received from Crash Detection with CHCH. The message read, “Crash Detected SOS. Hannah Ralph called emergency services from this approximate location after iPhone detected a crash. You’re receiving this message because Hannah has listed you as an emergency contact.”

Dr. Angela Jones, Hannah’s aunt and a resident of Burlington, stated that the medical team at Sunnybrook is hopeful. They’ve successfully conducted surgery on her legs and are currently assessing her condition for further treatments. Dr. Jones emphasized the potential lifesaving capabilities of the Crash Detection technology, advising everyone, especially those travelling in rural areas, to leverage this feature.

The talented young musician, previously associated with the Hamilton Children’s Choir, is known for her captivating performances, including one at the Pan-Am games in Toronto. A recent song, “Just a Girl”, showcased her prowess on the popular streaming service, Spotify. Friends and family are rallying around her, setting up a GoFundMe page to offset medical expenses.

The community is rallying around Hannah, urging the public to make blood donations in her name.

Launched in 2022, Crash Detection is a feature offered across the iPhone 14 series, which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The feature is also integrated into the latest Apple Watches, notably the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra.

Crash Detection identifies severe car impacts, spanning from front to rear-end collisions, side-impacts, and even rollovers, catering to a wide range of vehicles from sedans and SUVs to minivans and pickup trucks. In the unfortunate event of a severe crash, the iPhone or Apple Watch raises an alarm and flashes an alert, thereby expediting rescue operations.

You can click here to learn how to use Crash Detection on iPhone 14 and Apple Watch.