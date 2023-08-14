SaskTel Launches 5G Network in Warman and Martensville

Gary Ng
11 seconds ago

Sasktel warman

SaskTel has officially announced the debut of its 5G network in the cities of Warman and Martensville in Saskatchewan.

While parts of Warman and Martensville can access the 5G network starting today, SaskTel aims to provide 5G coverage to most parts of these communities by March 2024.

“The launch of SaskTel’s 5G network is great news for the people of Warman and Martensville,” said Terry Jenson, MLA for Martensville-Warman, in an issued statement. “The substantial investments SaskTel is making to upgrade their wireless network to 5G technology will support growth across Saskatchewan and ensure we remain one of the most well- connected provinces in the country.”

“This is an exciting announcement for the residents and business community in Warman,” added City of Warman Mayor, Gary Philipchuk. “Modern technology and ‘hyper-fast’ connectivity are essential to a vibrant, growing community like Warman.”

SaskTel’s 5G network currently offers data speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps download. As the network evolves, faster speeds and expanded network capacity, and minimal latency will improve. These advancements will pave the way for innovative wireless technologies, says SaskTel.

The crown corporation says its 5G and fibre network improvements stem from its commitment to invest $1.6 billion across the province, over the next five years.

Of course, you’ll need a compatible 5G device and a 5G SaskTel plan to access the faster speeds.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 2

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Google Cell phone deals :...
IIC Deals
5 days ago

CRTC Hits Cellphone Services Competition Milestone, Says CEO

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) confirmed today that agreements are now established allowing regional firms to access networks of larger Canadian cellular service companies, in what it says is a major milestone to increase competition across the nation. This access will enable these regional entities to operate as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs),...
Gary Ng
7 days ago

Xplore 5G Network Expands in Manitoba

Woodstock, New Brunswick-based rural internet service provider Xplore announced it has expanded its 5G network in Manitoba. The company’s 5G network has now reached Cloverleaf, Manitoba, located 50km east of Winnipeg. "We're so excited to announce that we have expanded our 5G network to Cloverleaf, Manitoba! 5G Home Internet delivers faster speeds up to 100...
Gary Ng
1 week ago