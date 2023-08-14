SaskTel Launches 5G Network in Warman and Martensville

SaskTel has officially announced the debut of its 5G network in the cities of Warman and Martensville in Saskatchewan.

While parts of Warman and Martensville can access the 5G network starting today, SaskTel aims to provide 5G coverage to most parts of these communities by March 2024.

“The launch of SaskTel’s 5G network is great news for the people of Warman and Martensville,” said Terry Jenson, MLA for Martensville-Warman, in an issued statement. “The substantial investments SaskTel is making to upgrade their wireless network to 5G technology will support growth across Saskatchewan and ensure we remain one of the most well- connected provinces in the country.”

“This is an exciting announcement for the residents and business community in Warman,” added City of Warman Mayor, Gary Philipchuk. “Modern technology and ‘hyper-fast’ connectivity are essential to a vibrant, growing community like Warman.”

SaskTel’s 5G network currently offers data speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps download. As the network evolves, faster speeds and expanded network capacity, and minimal latency will improve. These advancements will pave the way for innovative wireless technologies, says SaskTel.

The crown corporation says its 5G and fibre network improvements stem from its commitment to invest $1.6 billion across the province, over the next five years.

Of course, you’ll need a compatible 5G device and a 5G SaskTel plan to access the faster speeds.