SaskTel Expands 5G to Over 50 Sites Across Saskatchewan

SaskTel has announced the expansion of its 5G network to over 50 cell sites serving rural, resort, First Nations communities, and several major highways throughout Saskatchewan on Wednesday. This expansion brings fast 5G data speeds, offering a new level of connectivity to residents and businesses across the province.

“I am pleased to know that thousands of families across our province can take advantage of the tremendous opportunities and benefits made possible by this exciting new technology,” said Minister Responsible for SaskTel, Don Morgan, in an issued statement.

SaskTel’s 5G network is currently capable of delivering data speeds of up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps). As the network matures, it will offer significantly faster speeds, massive network capacity, and ultra-low latency. These advancements will form the basis for next-generation innovations and emerging wireless technologies.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are firmly committed to delivering cutting-edge communications technologies and solutions to all of our customers, regardless of address,” said Chad Olson, SaskTel Chief Technology Officer, in a statement.

SaskTel plans to invest roughly $160 million this year to accelerate its 5G network rollout. Thanks to this record-setting investment, SaskTel expects to deploy 5G on approximately 260 cell sites across Saskatchewan.

The 5G rollout is expected to revolutionize connectivity across the province, especially in rural areas. The high-speed 5G network will support advancements in key areas such as remote healthcare, online learning, agriculture, and transportation. This will bolster the economic prosperity and overall quality of life in rural Saskatchewan.

SaskTel’s expansion of its 5G and fibre networks stems from its commitment to invest over $1.6 billion of capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years. These investments are aimed at ensuring Saskatchewan remains one of the most well-connected regions in the country.

To connect to SaskTel’s 5G network, customers must be within a 5G coverage area, possess a 5G-capable device certified for use on the SaskTel 5G network, and subscribe to a 5G compatible wireless plan.