SaskTel Expands 5G to Over 50 Sites Across Saskatchewan

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Sasktel 2023

SaskTel has announced the expansion of its 5G network to over 50 cell sites serving rural, resort, First Nations communities, and several major highways throughout Saskatchewan on Wednesday. This expansion brings fast 5G data speeds, offering a new level of connectivity to residents and businesses across the province.

“I am pleased to know that thousands of families across our province can take advantage of the tremendous opportunities and benefits made possible by this exciting new technology,” said Minister Responsible for SaskTel, Don Morgan, in an issued statement.

SaskTel’s 5G network is currently capable of delivering data speeds of up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps). As the network matures, it will offer significantly faster speeds, massive network capacity, and ultra-low latency. These advancements will form the basis for next-generation innovations and emerging wireless technologies.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are firmly committed to delivering cutting-edge communications technologies and solutions to all of our customers, regardless of address,” said Chad Olson, SaskTel Chief Technology Officer, in a statement.

SaskTel plans to invest roughly $160 million this year to accelerate its 5G network rollout. Thanks to this record-setting investment, SaskTel expects to deploy 5G on approximately 260 cell sites across Saskatchewan.

The 5G rollout is expected to revolutionize connectivity across the province, especially in rural areas. The high-speed 5G network will support advancements in key areas such as remote healthcare, online learning, agriculture, and transportation. This will bolster the economic prosperity and overall quality of life in rural Saskatchewan.

SaskTel’s expansion of its 5G and fibre networks stems from its commitment to invest over $1.6 billion of capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years. These investments are aimed at ensuring Saskatchewan remains one of the most well-connected regions in the country.

To connect to SaskTel’s 5G network, customers must be within a 5G coverage area, possess a 5G-capable device certified for use on the SaskTel 5G network, and subscribe to a 5G compatible wireless plan.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from July 19

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung phone deals: Samsung Galaxy...
IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Bell was the Fastest Mobile Operator in Canada for Q2: Report

Ookla's Q2 2023 Canada Market Report was released today, highlighting Bell as the fastest mobile operator among national providers in Canada, boasting a median download speed of 116.59 Mbps, ahead of rivals Telus (96 Mbps) and Rogers (93 Mbps). The report also revealed that Rogers offered the quickest median upload speed during the same period,...
John Quintet
2 days ago
planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from July 12

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung phone deals: Samsung Galaxy...
IIC Deals
1 week ago