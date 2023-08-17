iPhone 15 Might Support Faster Charging Speeds, Says Report

Apple’s expected iPhone 15 launch is set to take place next month, and now we’re hearing about faster charging speeds for next-generation phones.

Unnamed sources speaking to 9to5Mac claim iPhone 15 may support charging speeds of up to 35W, a significant jump from its predecessors.

Apple is rumoured to finally ditch the Lightning connector for a USB-C port, further reinforcing rumours about its faster charging capabilities. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro has a maximum charging limit of 27W, with the standard iPhone 14 capped at 20W. Charging an iPhone 14 Pro Max currently takes roughly two hours.

Apple launched a 35W Dual USB-C charger last year that is compatible with all its current iPhone models. With the upcoming iPhone 15 expected to fully utilize this charger’s capacity, users will undoubtedly experience a more efficient charging process.

For some context, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts charging speeds of up to 45W, allowing a full battery recharge in under an hour. While the iPhone 15 may require slightly more time to recharge at 35W, it’s still a great step up from the iPhone 14’s capabilities.

Will this 35W charging feature be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models, or will it be available across the entire iPhone 15 range? There’s also some chatter that iPhone 15 models might support Thunderbolt through the USB-C port, hinting at even more versatility.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously hinted at faster charging speeds for the iPhone 15 through USB-C. Still, he emphasized that this would likely be achievable only with certified cables.

Aside from the charging features, the iPhone 15 is said to include a new design, with slightly curved edges, a larger camera bump, and sleeker display bezels. The Pro models are also rumoured to introduce an Action Button, replacing the traditional Mute/Ring Switch, and come with the next-generation A17 Bionic chip.

Apple’s special event next month is rumoured for September 12 or 13, so stay tuned, folks.