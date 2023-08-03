iPhone 15 Launch Event Rumoured for September 13

According to information obtained by 9to5Mac, multiple sources have revealed that Apple is gearing up for the much-anticipated iPhone 15 launch event, potential to be held on September 13.

The report claims that mobile carriers are cautioning their employees not to take days off on that date, hinting at a major smartphone announcement.

While Apple typically holds its iPhone events in September, last year’s announcement for the iPhone 14 lineup took place on September 7, which was a Wednesday. Coincidentally, September 13 of this year also falls on a Wednesday.

If the speculated date holds true, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to commence on September 15, followed by the official launch on September 22.

It is worth noting that supply issues have caused delays in previous iPhone releases, with some models seeing a later release date than others.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 suggest that the new models will sport a fresh design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels. Additionally, all four models will feature Dynamic Island and USB-C connectors instead of Lightning ports.

For the Pro models, Apple is reportedly planning to switch the stainless steel frame to a titanium one.

In terms of performance, the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will feature the more advanced A17 chip.

The larger Pro model is also said to include a new periscope lens for improved optical zoom capabilities.

However, with these anticipated upgrades, reports suggest that the prices of the new iPhones could see an increase of up to $200 compared to the current generation.