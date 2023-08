New on Disney+ Canada: September 2023

We’re rounding the corner into September, into the wonderful back to school season (and an expected iPhone 15 series launch of course too), and that means another list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada.

Below is the full list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada for September 2023. Highlights include the streaming premiere of The Little Mermaid, while Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres as well.

Disney

September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

September 6

The Little Mermaid

September 8

Bone Trouble

Merbabies

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

The Barn Dance

September 15

Lang Lang Plays Disney

September 20

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5)

September 27

Big City Greens (S3)

Raven’s Home (S6)

September 29

Beautiful, FL

Black Belts

The Ghost

Maxine

Project CC

The Roof

Star

September 1

The Jewel Thief

The First Responders (S2, New Episode)

September 2

The First Responders (S2, New Episode)

September 4

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episode)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

September 5

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

September 6

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

NCT 127: The Lost Boys (S1, New Episodes)

Praise Petey (S1)

FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)

September 8

The First Responders (S2, New Episode)

September 9

Arthdal Chronicles (S2, Premiere Episode)

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

The First Responders (S2, New Episode)

September 10

Arthdal Chronicles (S2, New Episode)

September 11

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episode)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

September 12

American Dad (S19, New Episode)

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

September 13

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (S1)

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

PHOENIX: EDEN 17 (S1)

FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)

The Other Black Girl (S1)

This Fool (S2, Two-Episode Premiere)

September 14

Theater Camp

September 16

Arthdal Chronicles (S2, New Episode)

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

September 17

Arthdal Chronicles (S2, New Episode)

September 18

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episode)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

September 19

American Dad (S19, New Episode)

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

September 20

Irresistible (S1)

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)

This Fool (S2, New Episode)

September 22

No One Will Save You

September 23

Arthdal Chronicles (S2, New Episode)

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

September 24

Arthdal Chronicles (S2, New Episode)

September 25

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episode)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

September 26

American Dad (S19, New Episode)

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

September 27

FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, New Episode)

The Worst of Evil (S1, Three-Episode Premiere)

This Fool (S2, New Episode)

September 28

The Kardashians (S4, Premiere Episode)

September 30

Arthdal Chronicles (S2, New Episode)

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (S2, New Episodes) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

Marvel

September 6

I Am Groot (S2)

September 8

Venom

September 13

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

September 20

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

September 29

Marvel Studios Legends (S2, New Episodes)

Star Wars

September 6

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)

September 8

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

September 13

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)

September 20

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)

September 27

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)

National Geographic

September 13

Animals up close with Bertie Gregory

September 29

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

