Spark Email Launches AI Summary Tool Powered by ChatGPT

Readdle has launched a new +AI Summary tool for its excellent email client, Spark. This new feature is leveraging the Azure OpenAI service powered from Microsoft.

“+AI Summary is our newest tool, designed to quickly and effectively summarize long emails and threads. It helps you to get instant insights at a glance and understand what needs to be done and which action points are required in one go,” said the company on Thursday.

Spark email users have three AI options to choose from. All you have to do is tap the new +AI icon within Spark and it will summarize your email using AI.

Short: A brief 1-2 paragraph overview.

Detailed: Geared for lengthier emails or multiple threads.

Action Points: Highlights necessary actions within the email.

The feature is also equipped to create automatic summaries for emails stemming from selected senders.

Readdle gives examples of who might want to leverage AI summaries in Spark, such as those who have a busy inbox and want to summarize long threads, newsletters, sales pitches or recruitment drives, for example.

“Email should be a productivity tool not a hole, but it’s rarely experienced this way, which is why we built Spark,” said Head of Spark and Readdle co-founder Alex Tyagulsky in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Spark +AI can generate text in more than 40 different languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Arabic, Ukrainian, as well as languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Swedish, Turkish, and many others.

The range of languages supported can vary based on the functionalities provided by Azure OpenAI by Microsoft, in conjunction with the presence of training data and models specific to each language. Spark says your data is kept private and is not used to train the generative AI system.

The new +AI Summary feature won’t be free, but does come with a 7-day trial. Back in March, Spark launched +AI features to let customers quickly compose emails and more.