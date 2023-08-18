CRTC Renews Alert Ready System, Skips Public Input

John Quintet
9 seconds ago

alert ready hero

Pelmorex, the private company behind Canada’s weather and disaster alert system known as Alert Ready, has been granted a three-year broadcasting license renewal by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

This decision was made without public consultation, despite recent criticisms of the system’s performance during extreme weather events. Oakville-based Pelmorex also runs The Weather Network and MétéoMédia.

The renewal comes on the heels of numerous complaints this summer about the system’s delayed or missed alerts during critical situations. Some of these alerts were crucial for communities facing devastating consequences from natural disasters, reports the National Observer.

The CRTC’s decision to renew without public input was attributed to the need for policy updates following Broadcasting Act amendments related to the new Online Streaming Act introduced in April. However, this move has raised eyebrows, especially given the increasing frequency of climate-related disasters in Canada.

The license for Pelmorex was slated to expire at the end of August, but was renewed for three more years. In 2018, the CRTC renewed the Pelmorex license for five years.

Recent incidents have highlighted the system’s shortcomings. In West Hants, Nova Scotia, a two-hour delay in sending out an emergency flood alert resulted in the tragic loss of four lives, including two children. Similarly, the system failed to provide timely warnings for a wildfire in Hammonds Plains in the province, leading to chaotic evacuation efforts.

The CRTC has stated that the decision to renew Pelmorex’s license administratively doesn’t mean concerns about the alert system will be ignored but will be addressed at a later date. However, experts have raised concerns about the implications of having such a vital alert system controlled by a private monopoly.

Comparatively, other countries like Australia and the United States have government-run alert systems. With Alert Ready, it’s not possible to disable wireless alerts, unless you put your phone into Airplane mode or turn it off.

The repeated renewal of Pelmorex’s license since 2009 indicates a lack of competition in the sector, prompting calls for a more rigorous license review process for the company due to the essential nature of its services. The future of public hearings on this matter remains uncertain and is at the discretion of the CRTC.

Other articles in the category: News

Microsoft’s AI Mistakenly Recommends Ottawa Food Bank as Tourist Spot

Microsoft recently faced criticism for an AI-generated travel article about the nation’s capital, which controversially suggested tourists visit the Ottawa Food Bank. The recommendation, which ranked third on the list, was placed above attending an Ottawa Senators hockey game and just below visiting the National War Memorial. Thank you, AI overlords. Following the publication of...
John Quintet
1 hour ago

X is Removing the Ability to Block People, Says Elon Musk

Social network X is set to remove the ‘block’ feature according to owner Elon Musk on Friday morning. Replying to an X post regarding block versus mute on the platform, Musk replied, "Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs.” He followed up to say, “it makes no sense”. Blocking someone...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Threads Launches Reposts Feature and New Profile Tab

Meta’s Threads continues to add more features and now reposts, commonly known as retweets are here to the "Following" feed. The announcement was made by Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, through a post on Threads on Thursday evening (via The Verge). This new feature aims to make the Following feed more interactive and user-friendly. Although Mosseri...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago