Threads Launches Reposts Feature and New Profile Tab

Meta’s Threads continues to add more features and now reposts, commonly known as retweets are here to the “Following” feed.

The announcement was made by Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, through a post on Threads on Thursday evening (via The Verge). This new feature aims to make the Following feed more interactive and user-friendly. Although Mosseri mentioned that this addition was a result of user feedback, some believe the feed still has room for improvement.

The company is also launching a dedicated reposts tab on user profiles. This will allow users and their followers to conveniently locate threads that have been reposted. You can see the new ‘Reposts’ tab on user profiles on the web, but it doesn’t appear to have been implemented on the Threads iOS app yet.

Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced new features for Threads, such as the ability to directly share a post to your Instagram DMs, plus custom alt-text for photo/video, and a new mention button to easily mention someone’s account in your Thread.

“A good week for Threads. The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team’s pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks,” said Zuck.

As for a web version of Threads? Two days ago, Zuck replied to a user with emojis, “coming soon”, in response to Tweetdeck shifting to a paid service.