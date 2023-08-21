Apple’s Next-Gen A19 and M5 Chips Spotted in Code

Potential references to the future “A19” and “M5” Apple silicon chips have been uncovered within Apple’s official code by Twitter user @_orangera1n.

As reported by MacRumors, these findings suggest a trove of unreleased Apple chips is waiting to be unveiled. If these patterns hold true, it could signify the existence of the “A19,” “M5 Pro,” “M5 Max,” and “M5 Ultra” chips in the works.

Apple’s Tatsu Signing Server (TSS) plays a pivotal role in verifying firmware files via unique certificates known as APTickets.

These certificates are meticulously detailed and devoid of any third-party traces. To identify hidden ApChipIDs, exhaustive TSS requests were submitted, revealing undisclosed chips with valid identifiers.

Within the array of ApChipIDs discovered, the code “0x8130” is strongly believed to signify the impending A19 chip.

Similarly, codes “0x6050,” “0x6051,” and “0x6052” are thought to correspond to the M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra chips, respectively.

This deduction draws from the discernible sequence and trends observed in previously launched chips.

Should Apple maintain its tradition of releasing new iPhone models annually, industry enthusiasts speculate that the A19 chip might make its debut within the 2025 lineup, possibly gracing the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Presently, attention is focused on Apple’s imminent revelation of the A17 Bionic, its first 3nm chip.

Debuting in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models, it is anticipated to feature substantial performance boosts and enhanced efficiency compared to earlier Apple silicon iterations.