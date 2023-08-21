Bell Back to School Internet and Cellphone Deals Now Available

As the back-to-school season approaches, Bell has announced some deals geared towards post-secondary students across Canada. Deals are available for internet packages, rate plans, smartphone deals, accessories, and more.

Internet Packages

  • Ontario: Gigabit Fibe 1.5 at just $60/month for 24 months in selected areas (there’s also a CNE deal worth trying for).
  • Québec: Gigabit Fibe 1.5 at a special rate of $45/month for 24 months, applicable to both new and existing customers.
  • Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland: Grab Gigabit Fibe 1.5 for a steady $70/month.
  • Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island: Secure Gigabit Fibe 1.5 at $75/month.

Mobile Rate Plans

  • Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Atlantic Canada: 50GB for just $55/month.
  • Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Québec: 20GB available for $45/month.

Exclusive Smartphone Discounts on Contract

  • Apple: Save up to $360 off on the iPhone 14 series
  • Samsung: Save up to $790 on select Samsung smartphones
  • Google: Save up to $696 on the Google Pixel 7 series

Accessories Deals

  • Up to 40% off on select charging solutions
  • Save up to 30% off on select phone cases
  • 20% off when purchasing 3 or more items at participating Bell stores

Connected Things Offers

  • Buy a Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or Pixel 6a and receive $200 off on a Google Pixel watch. Available until September 14 and is available in-store with Bell SmartPay.
  • Select Samsung S series and Z series smartphone buyers can get 50% off on a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and/or Watch 6 Classic until September 13. In-store only offer combined with Bell SmartPay.

