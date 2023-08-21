YouTube Starts Music AI Incubator with Universal Music

YouTube has today announced a collaboration with major music partners, including Universal Music Group, to pioneer an AI framework for creative evolution.

Leading the charge, YouTube has joined forces with Universal Music Group, a renowned industry leader, and an array of notable talents.

This group encompasses globally acclaimed artists such as Anitta, visionary Björn Ulvaeus, the innovative d4vd, seasoned producer Don Was, multi-platinum rapper Yo Gotti, and the legacy of music icon Frank Sinatra, among others.

These collaborators will lend their insights to generative AI experiments and research conducted by YouTube, ultimately shaping the platform’s creative trajectory.

Acknowledging the transformative potential of generative AI, YouTube aims to preserve the boundaries of creative expression while addressing potential challenges like copyright misuse.

To counter such issues, AI will be employed to identify and manage inappropriate content. This commitment extends to safeguarding the YouTube community from misinformation, spam, and more.

We’ll continue to invest in the AI-powered technology that helps us protect our community of viewers, creators, artists and songwriters – from Content ID, to policies and detection and enforcement systems that keep our platform safe behind the scenes.

In the coming months, YouTube will divulge specific AI technologies, monetization avenues, and policies under development.

The partnership with the music industry is a testament to YouTube’s vision of embracing AI in ways that enhance artistic endeavors, elevate the industry, and engage audiences.

The overarching goal is to harness AI’s capabilities while ensuring that artists, songwriters, and producers thrive.

As YouTube delves into the realm of AI, it remains steadfastly committed to its partnership’s success, empowering creators and enriching the artistic landscape.