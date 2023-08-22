Freedom Mobile Offering CNE Promo Plan with 20GB Data

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

Telecoms at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Ontario, continue to offer some special deals for attendees.

Yesterday we heard of a special deal being offered by Bell for pure fibre internet, and now we’re seeing a special wireless offer from Freedom Mobile at the CNE as well.

The flyers being handed out by Freedom Mobile are advertising a special $35/month plan with 20GB of nationwide 4G LTE data, but only for 24 months. The plan is regularly priced at $44 per month and is just short of qualifying for a tab plan, which requires a $45/month minimum, says RFD.

Here’s a picture of the flyer below:

Other flanker brands such as Fido, Koodo and Virgin are offering a 20GB plan for $39 still, so this deal is just $4 cheaper per month (but only for 24 months).

The other side of the flyer advertises Freedom Mobile’s $50/40GB Canada-US plan, which is about half-price compared to similar offers from the Big 3 (well, Rogers did have a price cut yesterday).

