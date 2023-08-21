Rogers Drops Price of Canada-US-Mexico Plan with 150GB Data

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Back in July, Rogers launched an unlimited 5G Canada-USA-Mexico plan for $105 per month. Essentially, the company added Mexico at no charge to its Canada-US plan, making the latter more enticing versus rivals Telus and Bell.

Since then, Telus and Bell have not responded by adding Mexico to their own Canada-USA plan with 150GB of 5G data. But today, Rogers has ramped up by offering $10 off for 24 months on their North America plan, taking it down to $95 per month after autopay (pre-authorized credit card payments). Extra lines are at $75 per month.

Of course, after 24 months your plan will go back to $105 per month. But the discount seemingly will entice some switchers planning ahead of the winter travel season.

The plan includes unlimited talk, text and data within Canada, USA and Mexico. If you finance a tablet or smartwatch, you get a free accompanying data plan for these devices for 24 months.

Savvy customers can get a cheaper Canada-USA plan from Telus-owned Public Mobile, which has a 5G plan at $50/month with 40GB of data, which should be more than enough for the average customer (obviously not power users).

