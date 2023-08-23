AirPods Max Users Report ‘Condensation Death’ Concerns

A recent report from 404 Media has spotlighted a growing number of complaints by AirPods Max users, who are experiencing water droplets forming inside their headphones (via MacRumors).

(via Donald Filimon)

The reports, spread across Reddit, YouTube, X, and Apple’s Support Community, suggest a build-up of condensation when the over-ear headphones were worn for a prolonged period of time.

Many users have observed the formation of these water droplets, which, in some cases, have penetrated the speaker holes, leading to malfunctions or failures.

An AirPods Max subreddit post pins “most hardware issues” on condensation-related problems, including random shutdowns, connectivity issues, audio quality loss, and more.

As some users refer to this as “condensation death,” it’s clear the problem is not isolated.

The report also refers to a class-action lawsuit filed against Apple in California two years ago, claiming a “latent and material defect” that triggers condensation within the ear cups after minimal use.

While Apple acknowledges this can happen, they assert it’s “more noticeable” due to the magnetic and removable ear cups of the AirPods Max.

“AirPods Max condensation won’t damage the drivers!!” The condensation in question: pic.twitter.com/rUKwBOWYjk — Michael  (@NTFTWT) July 5, 2022

Apple’s lawyers contest the idea of “normal use” and question the circumstances of incidents. They emphasize the headphones aren’t waterproof, while disputing excerpts from online forums that link water damage to exercising or prolonged wearing.

Despite these claims, many users report condensation without significant performance issues. Also, the absence of eBay listings for water-damaged AirPods Max raises questions.

Aftermarket repair businesses also haven’t seen a significant influx of repairs, potentially due to Apple’s repair services.

Are you an AirPods Max owner? Have you encountered issues stemming from condensation buildup? Let us know.