DoorDash Offering up to 30% off Staples for Back to School

Steve Vegvari
34 seconds ago

DoorDash is partnering with Staples Canada as the back-to-school season is well on its way. From now until August 30th, Canadians can cross off all their school supplies from their list and get up to 30 percent off their order.

DoorDash is now supporting 290 Staples locations around Canada. Offering 38,000 back-to-school supplies, Canadians young and old can find exactly what they need from Staples Canada. As life gets busy, the two companies want to streamline back-to-school shopping.

In collaboration, DoorDash and Staples Canada are offering Canadians the chance to get up to 30 percent off their orders (up to $10 off). Eligible orders must be $25 or more. Products must also be available via DoorDash’s DashPass subscription, which offers $0 delivery fees.

“We are always looking for ways to give time back to our customers, to meet them how and where they want to shop,” Andrew Go, Chief Digital and Data Officer, Staples Canada said in a statement. “By partnering with DoorDash, Staples expands its same-day delivery experience, providing our customers with more choice, convenience and value, which is especially important during these last weeks of the back-to-school season.”

DashPass launched in 2018 as a monthly subscription. Canadians can sign up for $9.99 each month and receive unlimited deliveries for $0 delivery fees on eligible restaurant purchases on orders of $15.00 or more. Amazon’s Prime Members can get it for free by clicking here.

Canadians can use promo code BTS30 to take advantage of the promotion.

