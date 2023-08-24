‘Titan Grey’ iPhone 15 Pro Colour Imagined in Mockup

Earlier today 9to5Mac shared new details on Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, specifically revealing upcoming colours.

Gone will be gold for the Pro models, but instead a new grey colour to better match the titanium finish expected to replace stainless steel.

“Now 9to5Mac can share what we believe is the new color name and how it will look,” said the publication just moments ago.

The image above is the mockup for the so-called ‘Titan Grey’ iPhone 15 Pro, shared by 9to5Mac. Aside from grey, a dark blue finish is coming as well. Expect some sort of mind-blowing marketing names for these two new colours.

Are you ready for a new grey-coloured iPhone 15 Pro? Aside from new colours, let’s hope Apple can wow us with the iPhone 15 lineup. One this is for sure–get your wallets ready as rumours claim this year’s Pro iPhones may see a price increase.