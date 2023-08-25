1Password Launches ‘Labs’ to Let Users Try Experimental Features

Leading password manager 1Password has just introduced an all-new ‘Labs’ hub within its apps, that offers users a chance to try out experimental features.

The Labs section is designed to host features in their early developmental stages, allowing users to provide crucial feedback.

This interactive process will empower users to enable or disable each experimental feature, providing a tailored 1Password experience. By offering early prototypes and product concepts, 1Password encourages all its users to be a part of the decision-making process.

While renowned for innovations like passkeys and passwordless access, 1Password’s Lab aims to spotlight even more cutting-edge developments.

Experimental features are set to run for a limited period, typically a few months, ensuring a dynamic environment where valuable features emerge for the users.

The path from experimental to fully integrated is straightforward: If an experimental feature garners positive feedback, it advances to beta 1Password apps and eventually becomes a standard part of all 1Password offerings.

To embark on the experimental journey, users can access Labs through the Settings tab in both mobile and desktop 1Password apps. With a single click, they can toggle on or off various experimental features listed.

The debut experimental feature centers around a common user concern—efficiency while autofilling forms. 1Password addresses this with “default details.”

This feature allows users to set preferred identity and payment card information. When autofilling forms, these default details will take precedence, streamlining the process.

Enabling a more seamless autofill experience, default details are a clean and straightforward solution. Desktop and iOS can select their preferred default details within any 1Password app.

The default details feature will be available to Android users soon as well.