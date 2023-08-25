Apple May Offer USB-C Thunderbolt Cable Seperately for iPhone 15 Pro

Apple may be looking to sell a USB-C data transfer cable as a separate purchase option for iPhone 15 Pro customers. This threaded cable may offer USB4 speeds of up to 40Gbps.

Apple has not yet disclosed the existence of such cable. However, a leaker known as Kosutami has released photos of this apparent USB cable, as reported by MacRumors,

According to the leaker, the USB-C data transferring cable will be sold separately from the iPhone 15 Pro. It’ll support USB4 transferring and offer a 120W charge. Plus, it may be 0.8m in length.

Data transferring cable for iPhone 15 Pro- which sold separately. Up to 120W Charge, features USB4 Gen2. Length 0.8m.(Different than existing thunderbolt one)

(Already got this since feb)(DVT Sample)#Apple #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/M5genGQ2NK — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) August 25, 2023

It’s been widely rumoured that iPhone 15 will adopt USB-C, giving this news some credibility. However, what’s not been locked down is what the port standard will be for iPhone 15 Pro models. Some speculate that the higher-end devices will differ from the entry-level iPhone 15. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will support “at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could introduce new colour-coordinated braided USB-C cables. However, according to the early leaked photos, it wasn’t yet known whether iPhone 15 Pro models would also have the same inclusions. Although this leak originated from a user known as “Majin Bu”, Kosutami also chimed in stating to have access to Pro model DVT samples.

The USB-C mystery for iPhone 15 does go deeper as it’s also been speculated that Apple may limit USB-C port functionality with an authenticator chip, similar to its Lightning cable. Therefore, Apple may only enable certain first-party and certain partnered products. If true, users who attempt to use an unsanctioned USB-C cable may be met with the same “This accessory is not supported” warning that pops up when using non-MFi charging cables.