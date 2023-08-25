Sony Acquires Audeze, Leveraging Audio Tech for PlayStation Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has revealed it is acquiring Audeze, a California-based audio tech company. Sony aims to use Audeze’s knowledge in the high-end headphone space to bolster the audio experiences of future PlayStation games.

In a press release, Sony states that the acquisition will ” strengthen SIE’s efforts to continue innovating when it comes to the audio experience of PlayStation games.” However, Audeze will continue to “operate independently and develop multi-platform products, while benefiting from being a part of the PlayStation ecosystem.” It’s still unknown what the exact terms are for the acquisition.

Audeze is best known for developing and producing high-end headphones, primarily used for music. However, Sony has been continually trying to capitalize on delivering high-end audio experiences on PlayStation 5. Since its launch, the company has been focused on 3D audio via the Pulse 3D wireless headset.

“Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players,” said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.”

This past week, Sony revealed its new Pulse Elite headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. Both devices aim to leverage planar magnetic drivers, to create high-end audio experiences. These products are also the first in-house developed audio solutions for lossless audio on PlayStation 5. However, both the Pulse Elit and Pulse Explore will require integration with PlayStation Link in order to achieve low latency for PlayStation 5 and the new PlayStation Portal streaming device.

How Audeze fits into all of this remains to be seen. However, PlayStation players who prioritize high-end audio will likely see the fruits of this labour in the near future.