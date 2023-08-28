DoorDash Launches AI-Powered Voice Ordering for Restaurants

DoorDash has just introduced a new, cutting-edge voice ordering solution, blending AI technology with expert agents to revolutionize restaurant operations.

This advancement promises a dual benefit of enhancing sales potential and delivering a top-notch customer journey.

“Restaurateurs seek advanced tech solutions, and we’re stepping up with phone channel support,” revealed Rajat Shroff, DoorDash’s Head of Product and Design.

DoorDash’s latest initiative involves incorporating AI-driven voice capabilities based on inputs from restaurant partners and customer preferences.

According to the 2023 Restaurant Online Ordering Trends Report, 20% of patrons favor phone-based takeout orders, driven by convenience and familiarity. Yet, challenges like staffing shortages and changing demand patterns can hamper potential profits.

Below are some key benefits of DoorDash’s voice ordering solution:

Boosting Sales Smartly: DoorDash’s research reveals that nearly half of customer calls remain unanswered. By integrating AI and live agents, this solution guarantees prompt response, capturing untapped demand. Leveraging the platform’s menu insights, customers receive tailored recommendations, leading to increased order values through strategic upselling.

News of a DoorDash AI chatbot was first discovered back in July by developer Steve Moser.

As DoorDash continues refining its voice ordering system, restaurateurs are encouraged to stay updated through get.doordash.com.