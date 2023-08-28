Yahoo Mail Introduces AI-Powered ‘Shopping Saver’ Tool

Yahoo Mail’s latest enhancements, including the new, AI-powered ‘Shopping Saver’ tool, are set to redefine the email experience while bolstering user savings.

The company’s latest shopping feature built into its mail app is designed to economize time and finances.

Distinctively tailored for Yahoo Mail, the Shopping Saver delves into users’ inboxes, unearthing forgotten treasures like gift cards, discount codes, and store credits.

Moreover, it proactively crafts messages to merchants, streamlining the process of applying these savings post-purchase.

A staggering 50% of US adults possess unused gift cards or store credits. Now, Yahoo Mail empowers users to unlock these latent riches.

Josh Jacobson, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Yahoo Mail, underscores this initiative’s essence, stating, “Our suite of Yahoo Mail tools is dedicated to helping users save both time and money, steering toward a more assisting inbox.”

He notes that Americans harbor a whopping $23 billion in untapped gift cards and credits, with Yahoo’s innovation promising a way to reclaim a fraction of this value.

“We’re thrilled that Yahoo is deploying Google Cloud’s AI platform and tools to help transform Yahoo Mail with new services and features,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, President of Google Cloud Go-to-Market.

Yahoo’s AI-powered upgrades, encompassing Shopping Saver and more, originally debuted in Yahoo Mail’s iOS beta version earlier this year.

Now, this transformative AI experience is expanding across iOS devices and web browsers, setting the stage for a wider release.

For more information and to request to join the beta, visit his link.