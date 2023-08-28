Ramped Up iPhone 15 Pro Max Shipments Hint at September Release

According to veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is set to begin receiving mass shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max this week, dispelling concerns about production delays (via MacRumors).

Apple’s big reveal event for the iPhone 15 lineup, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, is allegedly scheduled for September 12.

The lineup is expected to boast USB-C ports, Dynamic Island tech, and a host of new features. The Pro variants might shine with a titanium frame, a customizable new Action button, swift A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is poised to match its predecessor’s 6.7-inch screen but with sleeker borders. Brace for next year when the iPhone 16 Pro Max may flaunt a grander 6.9-inch display.

One standout in the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the revamped periscope telephoto lens, a rumored exclusive feature. This lens might elevate optical zoom to 5-6x, leaving the current 3x cap behind.

Aside from next month’s special iPhone event, Apple is also rumoured to have another launch in the pipeline for October.

The focus of the October event is expected to be the debut of the first M3 Macs, although it remains unclear whether this will be a formal event or just announced in a press release.

Are you going to be upgrading to an iPhone 15 series smartphone this year? Let’s hope prices stay the same, but they are rumoured to increase slightly for Pro models.