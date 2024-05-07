2024 iPad Pro Canadian Pricing Tops Out at Over $3,600

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

ipad pro 2024 pricing

Apple today unveiled a new iPad Pro in the same 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes, but this time with new Ultra Retina XDR displays, featuring OLED technology. These new iPad Pros also gained M4 chip upgrades, plus landscape FaceTime cameras, finally.

Here is 2024 iPad Pro Canadian pricing…it’s still a hefty price to jump into an iPad Pro. An upgrade for nano-texture glass is a $150 CAD upgrade. A fully-maxed iPad Pro 13-inch cellular with 2TB and the glass upgrade costs a whopping $3,609 (!) before taxes, in either Silver or Space Black.

Compared to the M2 iPad Pro? We’re seeing a $170 price increase for 11-inch M4 now starting at $1399, instead of $1229 at 256GB. For 512GB, it’s a $180 increase this year, while it’s a $190 increase for 1TB. As for 2TB, it’s a $200 price increase. Ouch.

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi:

11-inch iPad Pro Cellular:

13-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi:

13-inch iPad Pro Cellular:

Don’t forget a new Apple Pencil Pro at $169 and Magic Keyboard from $399 (11″) and $449 (13″).

You can pre-order an iPad Pro today on Apple.ca, while they launch on May 15, 2024.

