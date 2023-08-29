Freedom Mobile Promo: 20GB Plan Gets Even Cheaper

Gary Ng
58 mins ago

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile launched a $34/10GB promo plan last week, offering data at 4G LTE speeds for bring your own phone customers.

Now, Freedom Mobile appears to have ramped up this plan by doubling the data to 20GB at $34 per month (after Digital Discount), after a $5/month discount for 24 months.

The plan includes unlimited talk and text and 20GB of nationwide data.

A comparable 20GB plan costs $39/month from Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo.

You may recall a special unadvertised $35/20GB plan was being offered by Freedom Mobile at the CNE. This plan is now available to everyone but at $1 cheaper than the promo.

Also available is a $40/30GB 5G plan, also after a $5/month credit for 24 months, for bring your own phone customers.

Freedom Mobile says both promos end on September 5, 2023.

Other bring your own phone plans right now include the following:

  • $45/40GB 5G (Canada-USA) after $5/month credit for 24 months
  • $55/60GB 5G (Canada-USA-Mexico) after $5/month credit for 24 months

