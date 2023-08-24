Freedom Mobile Launches $34/10GB Promo Plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has launched a new 10GB promo plan priced at $34 per month.

This plan has data at 4G LTE speeds, or up to 100 Mbps and the $34 price is for bring-your-own device customers with Digital Discount (pre-authorized credit card payments).

The 10GB of data can be used nationwide and also includes unlimited talk and text.

For $5 more per month, you can get the ongoing $39/20GB plan from Virgin, Fido and Koodo. But if you’re price-conscious, $34 is still cheaper.

According to Freedom Mobile, this promo plan ends on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Right now, Freedom Mobile is also offering a CNE promo plan at $35 with 20GB data. But that’s only possible if you’re heading to the CNE. The company also is offering a promo on its Canada-US-Mexico plan for bring your own device customers right now.

