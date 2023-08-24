Freedom Mobile Launches $34/10GB Promo Plan

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has launched a new 10GB promo plan priced at $34 per month.

This plan has data at 4G LTE speeds, or up to 100 Mbps and the $34 price is for bring-your-own device customers with Digital Discount (pre-authorized credit card payments).

The 10GB of data can be used nationwide and also includes unlimited talk and text.

For $5 more per month, you can get the ongoing $39/20GB plan from Virgin, Fido and Koodo. But if you’re price-conscious, $34 is still cheaper.

According to Freedom Mobile, this promo plan ends on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Right now, Freedom Mobile is also offering a CNE promo plan at $35 with 20GB data. But that’s only possible if you’re heading to the CNE. The company also is offering a promo on its Canada-US-Mexico plan for bring your own device customers right now.

Thanks James

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Freedom Mobile Lowers Pricing on its Canada-US-Mexico Plan and More

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has revamped some of its nationwide 5G plans after debuting them in late July, discounting pricing and increasing data amounts. Freedom Mobile now shows the following pricing for its 5G plans after digital discount (pre-authorized credit card payments), for bring your own device pricing: $45/30GB $45/40GB Canada-US (was $50) $55/60GB Canada-US-Mexico (was...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Freedom Mobile Offering CNE Promo Plan with 20GB Data

Telecoms at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Ontario, continue to offer some special deals for attendees. Yesterday we heard of a special deal being offered by Bell for pure fibre internet, and now we’re seeing a special wireless offer from Freedom Mobile at the CNE as well. The flyers being handed out by...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Quebecor Urges Minister to Step In Amid Dispute with Rogers

Quebecor has called on federal Industry Minister, François-Philippe Champagne, to mediate its ongoing dispute with Rogers over wholesale wireless roaming rates. This follows Rogers' announcement that it will appeal a recent wireless rate-setting decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Earlier this year, Rogers and Quebecor entered final-offer arbitration due to disagreements over...
John Quintet
3 days ago