Excitebike 64 Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo’s latest addition to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library is none other than Excitebike 64. Following a week of reports that the acclaimed racer will arrive soon, subscribers can now hit the tracks.

Excitebike 64 was first launched on N64 consoles in 2000 as a sequel to the 1984 Excitebike. Now, 23 years later, players can re-experience the motocross racing title on Nintendo Switch. The arrival of the game was first teased nearly a year ago during a September 2022 Nintendo Direct. It was here that games like Mario Party, Pokemon Stadium, and Pokemon Stadium 2 were revealed to be arriving throughout 2022 and this year.

Grind your way through hairpin turns and experience high-flying motocross action in Excitebike 64, now available on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/JUgZooaQCS — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) August 30, 2023

Excitebike 64 offers a 20-track season mode with additional time trials and exhibitions to complete. Additionally, there are nearly 30 tricks players can master in the game. The game also includes a bunch of mini-games, eliciting some silliness that players fondly remember. At the time, Excitebike 64 was well-received by critics. A third game in the series dubbed Excite Truck launched on Wii in 2006.

Earlier this month, Pokemon Stadium 2 arrived on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack along with Pokemon TCG for the standard NSO subscription. It wasn’t long after that Nintendo revealed Excitebike would be the next game to arrive for subscribers.

As of now, Nintendo’s original slate of games to arrive on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this year is nearly complete. With the addition of Excitebike 64, the two outstanding titles remaining are Mario Party 3 and 1080 Snowboarding. Though, there are still plenty of months left in the year for Nintendo to make good on its promise while also outlining what 2024 has in store for the service.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers players access to a growing roster of classic Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis titles and Nintendo Switch DLC. An annual subscription is available in Canada for $63.99/year. The service includes access to Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Metroid Fusion, Pokemon Stadium, and more.