Microsoft Deploys Intrusive Pop-Ups to Push Bing in Windows 11

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Microsoft has resorted to using malware-like pop-ups within Windows 11 to encourage users to switch from Google to its own search engine, Bing, as highlighted by The Verge.

Bingpopup1 jpeg

As seen in the screenshot above, users are encountering unexpected pop-ups, prompting them to set Microsoft Bing as their default search engine.

The pop-ups are particularly intrusive, appearing above running applications and games, causing users to question their legitimacy. Unlike typical notifications, these pop-ups are not part of Windows 11’s regular notification system.

They are tied to a rogue executable file located at c:\windows\temp\mubstemp, astonishingly bearing Microsoft’s digital signature.

Caitlin Roulston, director of communications at Microsoft, responded to these concerns, acknowledging the issue and stating that the company is investigating and will take necessary actions to address this unintended behavior.

The move has left many users baffled, with some even mistaking the pop-ups for malware.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has employed aggressive tactics to divert users from Google and Chrome to its own products. The company has been utilizing various methods, including pop-ups inside Chrome, taskbar notifications, and even coercing users into its Edge browser through Windows Updates.

Chrome bing jpg

Additionally, Microsoft has begun intercepting Chrome searches with canned responses from its AI chatbot, effectively taking over search results to promote Bing and Edge.

While Microsoft’s actions may be covered by user agreements, many users feel their consent was not fully given for such intrusive interventions.

Windows 11 users argue that they shouldn’t have to dismiss persistent pop-ups that disrupt their workflow or emerge after system updates.

Don’t you guys think Microsoft’s continued use of such tactics risks tarnishing its relationship with users who view Windows as an essential productivity tool? Let us know in the comments section below.

