Best Internet Service Provider in Canada for 2023 Revealed

The annual PCMag report on ‘Best ISPs in Canada’ is out for 2023, revealing which internet service provider is the best in the country based on the publication’s exhaustive tests.

With a new evaluation methodology that considers coverage, pricing, and customer satisfaction, Bell Canada has claimed the throne as the best Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the country.

The Canadian ISP market is broken into two primary divisions. The first consists of major ISPs, dominant providers like Bell Canada, Rogers, and Telus, who have a nationwide presence and own their last-mile lines. To qualify as a major ISP, a provider must have received at least 1,000 speed test results, details PCMag.

The second division, known as the All ISPs category, includes smaller, sometimes localized players that must have at least 100 speed test results to qualify. These smaller companies can have a sizable reach, thanks to Canada’s Third-Party Internet Access (TPIA) laws. These regulations allow small ISPs to lease lines from the major players at wholesale rates, enabling them to serve areas even larger than some dominant ISPs.

One example of the influence of TPIA laws is TekSavvy, which has an impressive 84% coverage, surpassing even big ISPs like Bell Canada, Rogers, and Telus. Despite this, Bell Canada still managed to top the list in both major and All ISPs categories.

Although Bell Canada takes the crown overall, Telus PureFibre sets the standard for speed. With a speed index rating of 10, it leaves Bell trailing behind with a score of 239.1. Yet, Bell was the only ISP to achieve a price index of 10, providing a nearly perfect blend of speed, coverage, and customer satisfaction.

The study also took a province-by-province approach, identifying unique trends. Telus dominates in Alberta and British Columbia, whereas TekSavvy claims the title in Manitoba for offering the best broadband prices. From Ontario eastward, Bell Canada sweeps all, including New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia.

SpaceX’s Starlink, a significant player in the U.S., appears on the Canadian charts but fails to make a significant impact. Its broad coverage area of essentially 100% of Canada is offset by middling speed and less competitive pricing.

You can check out the full PCMag overview of internet providers here.