Virgin Mobile is offering up a promo plan at the CNE, available from TBooth.

The plan up for grabs is $35 per month with 40GB of data, available for 24 months only for bring your own device users. This was seen at the TBooth kiosk set up at the Enercare Centre, says RFD.

A 40GB plan right now from Virgin Mobile costs $45/month for new activations, so you’re saving $10 per month here.

TBooth will charge Virgin Mobile’s $60 activation fee says RFD, while it’s also worth pointing out that video streaming on this plan will be limited to 480p, despite competitors such as Telus-owned Public Mobile offering 1080p streaming.

Other carriers offering promo plans at the CNE include Freedom Mobile, offering a special 20GB data plan for $35 per month.