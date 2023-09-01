Fido, Virgin and Koodo Debut $40/40GB Promo Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Looks like we’re seeing some limited-time promos from Rogers-owned Fido, Bell-owned Virgin Plus and Telus-owned Koodo right now. 

Virgin Plus right now is offering up a $40/40GB 4G LTE plan, which is the existing $45 plan but with a $5/month credit for 24 months, for new activations. The plan code is VHV1401 according to information shared on RFD yesterday.

Fido later matched Virgin and offered its own $40/40GB plan with a $5/month discount.

For Koodo, they are offering the $40/40GB plan available at their Mobile Klinik locations. This plan is the company’s $44.35/40GB (before $5.65 credits) taken down to $40 per month for 24 months. It includes 1,000 long distance minutes, says RFD.

For those in Quebec (and Ottawa), Fido and Virgin are offering up a $34/20GB plan for bring your own device, for new activations. For the rest of Canada, this plan at $34/10GB.

The $60 activation fee applies on new activations and it seems harder to get this waived at the moment.

For comparison, Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering a $40/30GB plan but with 5G data speeds. The company is also offering a $34/20GB plan on a 90-day subscription (that also expires on September 5 like the $40/40GB plan from Fido/Virgin).

To get these plans, you’ll have to contact them and ask for it because they are not showing on their respective websites right now.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Virgin Mobile Offering $35/40GB Promo Plan at CNE

Virgin Mobile is offering up a promo plan at the CNE, available from TBooth. The plan up for grabs is $35 per month with 40GB of data, available for 24 months only for bring your own device users. This was seen at the TBooth kiosk set up at the Enercare Centre, says RFD. A 40GB...
Gary Ng
23 hours ago

Lucky Mobile and Chatr Offering 24GB/month Data Bonuses

Bell’s Lucky Mobile and Rogers’ Chatr are offering up some back-to-school offers, in the form of a 24GB/month data bonus for 12 months on select plans. Again, the bonus data includes 4GB that you get when you unroll into pre-authorized credit card payments. Lucky Mobile says the 24GB/month data bonus applies on plans priced at...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Telus and Bell Outraged at Early Rogers TTC Wireless Launch

Rogers rolled out wireless service on select sections of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system last Wednesday, and the move has its rivals Telus and Bell unhappy, as a federal consultation on the issue is still underway. “Rogers has demonstrated a complete lack of co-operation on access for all riders, refusing to meet with...
John Quintet
3 days ago