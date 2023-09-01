Fido, Virgin and Koodo Debut $40/40GB Promo Plan

Looks like we’re seeing some limited-time promos from Rogers-owned Fido, Bell-owned Virgin Plus and Telus-owned Koodo right now.

Virgin Plus right now is offering up a $40/40GB 4G LTE plan, which is the existing $45 plan but with a $5/month credit for 24 months, for new activations. The plan code is VHV1401 according to information shared on RFD yesterday.

Fido later matched Virgin and offered its own $40/40GB plan with a $5/month discount.

For Koodo, they are offering the $40/40GB plan available at their Mobile Klinik locations. This plan is the company’s $44.35/40GB (before $5.65 credits) taken down to $40 per month for 24 months. It includes 1,000 long distance minutes, says RFD.

For those in Quebec (and Ottawa), Fido and Virgin are offering up a $34/20GB plan for bring your own device, for new activations. For the rest of Canada, this plan at $34/10GB.

The $60 activation fee applies on new activations and it seems harder to get this waived at the moment.

For comparison, Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering a $40/30GB plan but with 5G data speeds. The company is also offering a $34/20GB plan on a 90-day subscription (that also expires on September 5 like the $40/40GB plan from Fido/Virgin).

To get these plans, you’ll have to contact them and ask for it because they are not showing on their respective websites right now.