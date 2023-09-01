Lenovo Debuts ‘Legion Go’ Windows Gaming Handheld Device

Lenovo has just debuted its all-new Legion Go Windows gaming handheld device, along with a range of exciting accessories aimed at delivering the ultimate experience for gamers.

The Lenovo Legion Go promises to be a game-changer for those who demand top-tier specifications and stunning visuals on a portable device.

It is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors, which breathe life into its impressive 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display. The device runs Windows 11 and boasts console-level graphics performance, offering a massive 8.8-inch QHD+ 16:10 display with up to 500 nits brightness and a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Gamers can adjust resolutions, choose between 144Hz and 60Hz refresh rates, and enjoy a responsive 10-point touch screen for intuitive controls.

The Legion Go packs up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring optimal gaming performance and quick loading times. With up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and support for up to 2TB of extra storage via a micro-SD slot, storage woes become a thing of the past.

The handheld is equipped with a substantial 49.2Wh battery, capable of extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging. It also supports Super Rapid Charge, allowing for a 70% recharge in just 30 minutes.

The controllers on the Lenovo Legion Go feature hall effect joysticks for enhanced responsiveness and accuracy.

Additionally, users will find an integrated trackpad, a large D-pad, an angled mouse wheel, and a generous assortment of 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons.

For connectivity, the Lenovo Legion Go offers dual USB Type-C ports, ideal for docking, charging, and connecting accessories with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 support. It also features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

But that’s not all. Lenovo has also unveiled the Lenovo Legion Glasses, providing gamers with a private, big-screen experience wherever they go.

These advanced wearable virtual monitors utilize micro-OLED display technology and offer high-quality audio via built-in speakers.

Complementing the Legion Go, Lenovo has introduced the Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones. These headphones deliver driverless 7.1 surround sound for an immersive gaming experience, along with punchy bass, balanced mids, and distortion-free highs.

The Lenovo Legion Go is set to hit the market in November 2023, with prices starting at €799 EUR (CAD $1,170 approx).

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion Glasses and Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones are expected to be available in October 2023.