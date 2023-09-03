Apple to Launch Laptop-like Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: Report

Apple is set to extensively redesign its Magic Keyboard accessory for the revamped iPad Pro next year, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Sunday PowerOn newsletter.

According to sources, the upcoming version of the Magic Keyboard will not only feature a larger trackpad for a more Mac-like feel but will also boast an aluminum top case for the first time ever.

The aluminum top case brings the Magic Keyboard in line with the aesthetics of Apple’s recent Mac laptops, elevating it to a more premium product category. The aluminum structure significantly enhances the keyboard’s sturdiness, addressing the bending and tearing issues that have plagued older versions, explains Gurman.

While the outer shell will maintain the cover material of the current model when closed, the revamped keyboard will continue to offer a single USB-C port for connectivity.

The use of aluminum, a lightweight material, means the new Magic Keyboard should maintain a manageable weight, despite its more robust design. However, industry analysts are speculating whether the use of premium materials and the enhanced design will prompt Apple to increase the starting price of the accessory, currently set at $300 USD.

The iPad Pro is not exactly cheap and accessories are similarly premium-priced as well. Your best bet is to wait for third-party accessory makers to jump on board with a similar solution.