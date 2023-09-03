Apple to Launch Laptop-like Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: Report

John Quintet
10 seconds ago

Apple is set to extensively redesign its Magic Keyboard accessory for the revamped iPad Pro next year, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Sunday PowerOn newsletter.

According to sources, the upcoming version of the Magic Keyboard will not only feature a larger trackpad for a more Mac-like feel but will also boast an aluminum top case for the first time ever.

The aluminum top case brings the Magic Keyboard in line with the aesthetics of Apple’s recent Mac laptops, elevating it to a more premium product category. The aluminum structure significantly enhances the keyboard’s sturdiness, addressing the bending and tearing issues that have plagued older versions, explains Gurman.

While the outer shell will maintain the cover material of the current model when closed, the revamped keyboard will continue to offer a single USB-C port for connectivity.

The use of aluminum, a lightweight material, means the new Magic Keyboard should maintain a manageable weight, despite its more robust design. However, industry analysts are speculating whether the use of premium materials and the enhanced design will prompt Apple to increase the starting price of the accessory, currently set at $300 USD.

The iPad Pro is not exactly cheap and accessories are similarly premium-priced as well. Your best bet is to wait for third-party accessory makers to jump on board with a similar solution.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple to Overhaul the iPad Pro Lineup in 2024: Report

As anticipation builds for Apple’s fall iPhone event featuring the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch, the tech giant has another ace up its sleeve for next year: a revamped iPad Pro. Aimed at reigniting a stagnant tablet market, this will be the first major overhaul for the iPad Pro line since 2018, reports Bloomberg’s...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Saskatoon Senior Loses $10,000 in Apparent iPad Scam

A senior from Saskatoon is warning others to be vigilant after losing $10,000 in a complex scam that started with an alert on her Apple iPad. Jeannette Roy, who is usually good at spotting scams, was tricked by a seemingly genuine alert that warned her of a compromise to her device, she told CTV News....
John Quintet
1 month ago

Apple’s iPads, iPad Air, iPad mini on Sale Right Now

Apple’s entry iPads are on sale right now, heading into the weekend and just ahead of August, the month before the dreaded back-to-school season for kids. The discounts are $50 off the iPad 9 and iPad 10 entry capacities and $80 off the 256GB iPad 9. If you want to spend more money, the iPad...
IIC Deals
1 month ago