Koodo Offering Data Add-On Promos for Select Customers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Telus-owned Koodo is again offering select customers some cheap data add-ons, with offers sent out by text message, according info obtained by iPhone in Canada.

The text messages were sent out last week and those eligible have the option to add 1GB of data to their monthly plan for an additional $1, 10GB for $2, or 18GB for $3. This is far cheaper than the standard $130/1GB overage for customers if they choose to accept them.

Interested customers are advised to respond with specific reply codes: ADDONE for 1GB, ADDTEN for 10GB, and ADD18 for 18GB. These offers will end after September 6, 2023.

It’s worth noting that in July 2023, Koodo offered similar data add-ons through its ‘Data Days’ campaign, targeting a different subset of users with an even more aggressive promotion.

The offer included 50GB of additional data for $10 per month and 100GB for $15 per month. To put this into perspective, standard Koodo overage charges for data are again priced at $130 per 1GB. Thus, acquiring 50GB or 100GB at regular rates would have amounted to $6,500 and $13,000, respectively.

Getting Koodo customers to increase their average monthly bill helps the bottom line for parent company Telus and its average revenue per user metrics.

Koodo’s text message said “an offer this good” will expire by September 6, 2023, telling customers to “act quickly”.

Thanks Yoshi!

