Koodo Promo Offers 150GB 5G Plan to Select Customers

Gary Ng
46 mins ago

Telus-owned Koodo appears to be offering up a special promo plan to select customers in the form of a whopping 150GB 5G data plan.

According to a text message received by iPhone in Canada reader Yoshi, it says, “Want your data to be endless data?”. The message then reads, “Since Telus offers unlimited data and a 5G network, you can stay connected on the go. Luckily Koodo and Telus are on the same team so we have an amazing 150GB data for $75 per month Telus unlimited rate plan for you.”

In order to redeem the deal, the message says to head to your nearest Telus or Koodo store, or call the attached 1-800 number.

Check out a screenshot of the text message below:


Koodo only recently debuted 5G plans, after initially saying they would be not coming despite its sub-brand Public Mobile launching 5G offerings. But once Freedom Mobile and Virgin Plus switched to 5G, Koodo followed suit, unsurprisingly. Fido doesn’t offer 5G plans (yet).

The Koodo website only lists up to a 60GB 5G plan for $65 per month, so the special promo plan offers 90GB of extra data for just $10 more dollars per month. It’s an enticing offer for heavy data users and also helps Telus drive up average revenue per user metrics, valuable to shareholders.

Did you get this Koodo promo offer? Time to check your text messages.

